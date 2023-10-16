JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 115 Jackson customers.

JXN Water officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a boil water alert as the result of repair work performed on the water system.

The notice affects the following areas:

[107-157] Dexter Drive

[4710-4759] Delisle Drive

[4711-4761] Dubarry Lane

[4711-4760] Darius Drive

[504-577] Dryden Ave

[504-563] Dartmount Drive

[125-970] Dixon Road

[4753-4830] South Drive

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

Residents will be notified immediately by JXN Water when the advisory is lifted.