Boil water alert issued for 300 customers in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Shivers Water Association has issued a boil water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Simpson County.

This affects approximately 300 customers on Shivers Road and Highway 43 who are served by the Shivers Water Association.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.