Boil water alert issued for 55 Brandon customers

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the city of Brandon issued a boil water alert for 55 customers.

The alert affects customers on Meadowlane, Bellewood Drive, Bulldog Circle, and addresses 101, 103, 105, 107 & 109 Trickhambridge Road.

According to the water system spokesperson, Charles Smith, the system lost pressure in the area because of an emergency water leak caused by a fiber optic contractor.

Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute before it is consumed. Leaders said users will be notified when tests indicate the water is safe to drink.

You can find more information about the alert on this website.