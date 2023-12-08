FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for nearly 830 customers in Franklin County after E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 828 customers who are served by the Sixtown Water Association.

MSDH issued a state-imposed boil water alert after water sampling showed the presence of E. coli bacteria.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. According to MSDH, this precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms.

Health officials said the microbes may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.