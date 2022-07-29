JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued a boil water noticed for all of the City of Jackson’s surface water connections.

MSDH officials said the notice was issued due to high turbidity levels. Water samples collected on July 28 showed turbidity levels of 1.0 to 2.5 turbidity unites, which is above the standard of 0.30 turbidity units.

Health experts said there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms.

Customers should bring their water to a boil and let it boil for one minute or use botted water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.