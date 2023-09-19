LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Lexington.

Mayor Robin McCrory said the notice was issued due to a loss in water pressure. The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.