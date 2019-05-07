Boil water alert issued for customers in Jefferson & Scott Counties
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi State Department of Health issued boil water alerts for customers in two counties.
The first notice is for 250 customers who get their water from the Lorman Water Association in Jefferson County. According to water system officials, the system lost pressure because of a power outage caused by a storm.
The second notice is for 500 customers who are served by the Steele-Ringgold Water Association in Scott County. Officials said the system lost pressure from one or more line breaks.
Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed. The water systems will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.
