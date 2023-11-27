VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg experienced a major water line break on Sunday, which caused some resident to experience little to no water pressure.

Crews are working to fix the break. City leaders said 85% of residents have had their water restored.

A boil water advisory has been issued for Cherry, Holly and Court streets, as well as East and West Magnolia Street.

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., blamed the old pipes for the issue.

“It was a break in the line. You know, these pipes are 100 years old, so that that could happen in a day and any time. We were just blessed that we was able to return to water back to over 85% of the customers last night,” the mayor said.

Flaggs said the city will plan to schedule a down time in the coming weeks to permanently fix the water main break.