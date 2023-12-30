RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued by the South-West Rankin Water Association.

According to officials, the notice was issued due to a water main break on East Mnt. Creek Road, which happened at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

The following roads are affected:

East Mnt. Creek Rd; East of the North Enoch Grove Intersection

Loflin Rd; between the intersections of Westville Rd. and East Mnt. Creek Rd.

South Enoch Grove Rd; extending approximately 2 tenths of Mile South of the East Mnt. Creek Intersection

Mnt. Creek Ln.

Traylor Rd; between the intersections of Buckshot rd. and East Mnt. Creek Rd.

Officials said the notice is expected to expire on January 5, 2024.