RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued by the South-West Rankin Water Association.
According to officials, the notice was issued due to a water main break on East Mnt. Creek Road, which happened at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 29.
The following roads are affected:
- East Mnt. Creek Rd; East of the North Enoch Grove Intersection
- Loflin Rd; between the intersections of Westville Rd. and East Mnt. Creek Rd.
- South Enoch Grove Rd; extending approximately 2 tenths of Mile South of the East Mnt. Creek Intersection
- Mnt. Creek Ln.
- Traylor Rd; between the intersections of Buckshot rd. and East Mnt. Creek Rd.
Officials said the notice is expected to expire on January 5, 2024.