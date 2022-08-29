JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for two Byram schools after a water main break last week.

The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued the precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following schools:

Gary Road Elementary School; Byram, 39272

Gary Road Intermediate School

The schools are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, washing food, mixing juices or drinks, washing dishes and all other consumption.

The schools will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.