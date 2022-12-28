CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued approximately 2,922 customers who are served by the Pattison Water Association in Claiborne County.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued the notice on Friday, December 23 after water system officials notified the department of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more-line breaks caused by freezing temperatures.

Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified of the tests results.