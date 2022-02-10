UPDATE:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the boil water notice for the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) has been lifted.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they’re not expecting results on water tests from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) until at least noon on Friday, February 11.

The boil water advisory for the entire Pelahatchie Bay system will remain in effect at least another 24 hours.

A 10-inch main pipe near Pelahatchie Shore Park was hit around 9 a.m. Wednesday by a boring subcontractor working for a local communication company, impacting water pressure in the system that serves about 3,500 homes. This includes all subdivisions on PRVWSD property in Rankin County except

those in the area of Mississippi Highway 43.

Repairs to the pipe were completed after sunset Wednesday, and water pressure has returned to normal in most areas.

In addition to those neighborhoods already notified, neighbor of the following subdivisions should boil water for at least one minute before consuming or cooking with it: Bay Park, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments, Windrose Point, King’s Ridge and Lakeshore Townhomes.