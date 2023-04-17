JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A precautionary boil water notice was issued for roughly 100 customers in Byram on Monday, April 17.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported due to a loss of pressure, the following areas are affected by the notice:

3800-4499 Henderson Road, 39212/39272

Myrtle Drive

Velma Drive

Tuesday Lane

Bellewood Grove

Oak Vineyard Drive

Big Oak Drive

Oak Hollow Cove

Those affected should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute for the cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

According to MSDH, neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted.