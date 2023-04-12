JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced that 100 Byram customers are under a boil water notice.

According to MSDH, the City of Jackson notified the department about a recent loss in water pressure.

The boil water advisory has been issued until further notice for the following area:

[9800-9899] Crooked Creek Boulevard; 39272

Crooked Creek Circle

Ashley Cove

Adam Cove

Clear Creek Cove

Pebble Cove

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.