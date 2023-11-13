COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 100 customers in Copiah County.

The notice affects customers in the area of International and Shelby Road who are served by the Hermanville Water Association water supply.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to booster pump malfunction.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.