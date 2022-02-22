JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Water/Sewer Division has issued a boil water notice for 100 customers.

The affected areas include:

Flag Chapel Circle

Terry Road, Byram (5300-5699)

Magnolia Bluff Drive

Womack Drive

Burgess Cove

Shorter Drive

Gunn Circle

Vining Court

Water/Sewer staff encourage those affected to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the notice is lifted. They can call (601)-960-2723 for questions or (601)-960-1778 after 4:00 p.m. or on weekends.