SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 100 customers in Simpson County.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects customers on James Berry Road east to the City of Magee who are part of the Highway 28 Water Association.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified of the test results.