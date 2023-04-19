JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 100 customers who live in South Jackson.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said they received an alert from the City of Jackson about the boil water notice.

Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

Greenmont Drive; 39212

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.