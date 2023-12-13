JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 106 Jackson customers.

Officials with JXN Water said the notice affects customers at the following locations:

[225-325] Essex Avenue

[4105-4574] Hanging Moss Road

[208-449] Pine Ridge Road

[4101-4310] Oaklawn Drive

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), customers are recommended to boil their water for one minute before it is consumed.

Residents will be notified immediately by City of Jackson-JXN Water when the advisory has been lifted.