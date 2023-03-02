BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 130 customers who get their drinking water from the City of Brandon.

Carly Dearman, spokesperson for the water system, stated this precautionary action was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a contractor hitting a water main.

The notice affects 130 customers along Sun Valley Drive, Springview Drive, Rockford Court, Thornhill Cove, Oakview Cove, & addresses 12-72 Woodgate Drive.

As soon as pressure is restored to those customers affected, water system officials will begin collecting water samples for testing. They recommend that consumers boil water for one minute before it is consumed.

Users will be notified when tests indicate the water is safe to drink.