Boil water notice issued for 174 Scott County customers

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice has been issued for customers who are served by the Steele-Ringgold W/A #2 water supply located in Scott County.

The notice affects 174 customers on Salem Road, Lewis Road, Lay Loop Road, East Scott Road, Pleasant Ridge Road and George Road.

Water system officials notified MSDH about a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. Health officials recommend boiling the water for one minute before it’s consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.