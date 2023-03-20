JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice has been issued for 175 customers in the City of Jackson.

The precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the following areas:

[4800-4899] Churchill Dr.; 39206

[4700-4899] Cedarhurst Dr.

[500-699] Launcelot Rd.

[600-699] Woodbury Rd.

[500-799] Broadmoor Dr.

[700-799] Robinhood Rd.

[700-799] Avalon Rd.

[4800-4899] Londonderry Dr.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure has been restored to the system.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.