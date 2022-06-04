JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson Water/Utilities Division issued a boil water notice for 20 customers on Saturday, June 4.

The notice affects customers on Eastline Drive and customers in the 1000 to 1199 area of Blair Street.

Water officials advise customers to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Officials said customers will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted. Call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4 p.m. and on weekends for more information.