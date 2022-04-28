JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 2,000 customers in the City of Jackson due a recent loss in water pressure.

City officials said the notice is for the following areas:

Presidential Hills

Natchez Trace Estates

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure has been restored to the system. Water should be boiled for one minute for cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.