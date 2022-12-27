JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Fayette was placed under a boil water notice Sunday, December 25.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 2,200 customers who are served by the City of Fayette in Jefferson County.

Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to line breaks caused by freezing temperatures.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.