JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Utilities Division has issued a boil water notice for about 30 neighbors.

The notice is in effect for Wayneland Drive (5400-5599). Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeing pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory is lifted. Call (601)-960-1875 for more information.