AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Amite County officials have issued a boil water notice for about 300 Crosby customers.

The notice affects customers who receive drinking water from water supply in Amite County. Water system officials said the notice is due to a system-wide pressure loss due to a scheduled shutdown for maintenance.

Health officials encouraged those affected to boil all water rigorously for one minute before use. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.