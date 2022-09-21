WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 325 customers who receive their water from the Buffalo Water Association in Wilkinson County.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects customers on Buffalo Road, Highway 61 and the Doloroso area.

Water system officials notified MSDH about a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.