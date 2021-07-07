Boil water notice issued for 4,200 customers in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Jayess Topeka Tilton Water Association in Lawrence County. The notice affects 4,200 customers.

According to water system official, the notice was issued after the system lost pressure due to a motor malfunction.

Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

