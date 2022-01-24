Boil water notice issued for 65 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Water/Sewer Division has issued a boil water notice for 65 customers

The following areas are under the notice:

Valley Street (900-1199)

Brae Burn Drive (240-299)

St. Andrews Drive (300-499)

Moss Avenue

Water staff said affected customers should boil their water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

They said customers will be notified when the notice is lifted. Customers can call (601)-960-2723 for questions.