MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Five hundred customers have been placed under a boil water notice in Madison County.
PRVWSD-Main Harbor issued the notice for their customers at the following locations:
- Breakers Lane
- Marina at Roses bluff
- Copper Ridge
- Yacht Club
- Copper Cove
- Mallard Point Drive
- Overlook
- Mallard Point Circle
- Pointe Clear Apartment
- Cock of Walk
- Tarven Hills
- Reservoir Point
- Roses Bluff
- Pelican Cove
- Summer Bay
- Crab Shack
Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.
Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.
The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.