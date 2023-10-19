MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Five hundred customers have been placed under a boil water notice in Madison County.

PRVWSD-Main Harbor issued the notice for their customers at the following locations:

Breakers Lane

Marina at Roses bluff

Copper Ridge

Yacht Club

Copper Cove

Mallard Point Drive

Overlook

Mallard Point Circle

Pointe Clear Apartment

Cock of Walk

Tarven Hills

Reservoir Point

Roses Bluff

Pelican Cove

Summer Bay

Crab Shack

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.