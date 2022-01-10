Boil water notice issued for 691 neighbors in Madison County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Water Advisory_7144

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 691 Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) customers in Madison County.

The following areas are under the notice:

  • Breakers Lane
  • Rogue’d Point
  • Schooner Cove
  • West Ramp Road
  • Mallard Pointe Circle
  • Sailboat Court
  • Dyke Road
  • Mallard Pointe Drive
  • Bayview Court
  • Madison Landing Circle
  • Overlook Pointe Drive
  • Sandpiper Cove
  • Harbortowne Road
  • Overlook Pointe Circle
  • Coachman’s Road
  • Hawks Nest Bluff
  • Overlook Place
  • Coachman’s Place
  • Limetree Cove
  • Point Clear Boulevard
  • Carriage Lane
  • St. Anne’s Bay
  • Edgewater Circle
  • Marina Cove
  • Frenchman’s Cay
  • Edgewater Cove
  • Roses Bluff Drive
  • Alicetown Cove
  • Harbor View Cove
  • Winter Teal Court
  • Winter Teal Place
  • Duck Cove
  • Grey Brant Court
  • Rose Bluff Parkway
  • Dumaine Place
  • Lake Pointe Drive
  • Summers Bay Drive
  • Bay Cove
  • Summers Lane
  • Post Road
  • Yacht Club Road
  • Harbor Drive
  • Copper Ridge Drive
  • Camdenmill Drive
  • Copper Cove
  • Breakers
  • Main Harbor
  • North Harbor Condos
  • Harbortowne
  • Mallard Pointe
  • Overlook
  • Point Clear
  • Tavern Hills
  • The Marina at Roses Bluff
  • Roses Bluff
  • Summers Bay
  • Copper Ridge Subdivision
  • Jackson Yacht Club
  • Cock of the Walk
  • Crab’s Seafood Shack
  • Pelican Cove Grill
  • Reservoir Pointe
  • Ridgeland Community Center
  • Old Trace Parkway

Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute before consumption. The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories