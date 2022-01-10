Boil water notice issued for 691 neighbors in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 691 Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) customers in Madison County.
The following areas are under the notice:
- Breakers Lane
- Rogue’d Point
- Schooner Cove
- West Ramp Road
- Mallard Pointe Circle
- Sailboat Court
- Dyke Road
- Mallard Pointe Drive
- Bayview Court
- Madison Landing Circle
- Overlook Pointe Drive
- Sandpiper Cove
- Harbortowne Road
- Overlook Pointe Circle
- Coachman’s Road
- Hawks Nest Bluff
- Overlook Place
- Coachman’s Place
- Limetree Cove
- Point Clear Boulevard
- Carriage Lane
- St. Anne’s Bay
- Edgewater Circle
- Marina Cove
- Frenchman’s Cay
- Edgewater Cove
- Roses Bluff Drive
- Alicetown Cove
- Harbor View Cove
- Winter Teal Court
- Winter Teal Place
- Duck Cove
- Grey Brant Court
- Rose Bluff Parkway
- Dumaine Place
- Lake Pointe Drive
- Summers Bay Drive
- Bay Cove
- Summers Lane
- Post Road
- Yacht Club Road
- Harbor Drive
- Copper Ridge Drive
- Camdenmill Drive
- Copper Cove
- Breakers
- Main Harbor
- North Harbor Condos
- Harbortowne
- Mallard Pointe
- Overlook
- Point Clear
- Tavern Hills
- The Marina at Roses Bluff
- Roses Bluff
- Summers Bay
- Copper Ridge Subdivision
- Jackson Yacht Club
- Cock of the Walk
- Crab’s Seafood Shack
- Pelican Cove Grill
- Reservoir Pointe
- Ridgeland Community Center
- Old Trace Parkway
Customers are asked to boil their water for one minute before consumption. The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.