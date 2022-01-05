Boil water notice issued for 80 connections in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a boil water notice for 80 connections in the city.

The following areas are affected:

Melrose Drive [100-299]

Southbrook Drive [100-299]

Water staff said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. Neighbors are asked to vigorously boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted. Call (601)-960-2723 for more information.