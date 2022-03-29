JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a boil water notice for approximately 85 customers on Tuesday, March 29.

The following areas are under a boil water advisory until further notice:

Chickasaw Avenue

Robin Drive

Council Circle

Eagle Avenue

Seminole Avenue

Choctaw Road

4424 Kings Highway

Water/Sewer staff encouraged those affected to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.