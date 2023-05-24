BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for a Byram subdivision.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects 200 customers in the Lake Dockery subdivision, who are serviced by the City of Jackson.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

According to officials, neighbors will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.