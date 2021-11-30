Boil water notice issued for Center Ridge Water Association customers

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice has been issued for customers who are served by the Center Ridge Water Association in Smith County.

The notice affects 1,737 customers with the exception of Highway 35. Water system officials notified MSDH about a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks caused by construction.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.