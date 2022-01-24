Boil water notice issued for Jackson schools, other locations due to low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Water/Sewer Division has issued a boil water notice for 88 customers on Monday, January 24. The notice was issued due to a recent loss in water pressure.

The affected areas are:

Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center

Jim Hill High School

Isable Elementary School

Wingfield High School

Wilkins Elementary School

Peeples Elementary School

Key Elementary School

Highway 80 West (1800-1999)

(1800-1999) Hattiesburg Street (1800-1899)

(1800-1899) Coach Fred Harris Street

Isable Street

Scanlon Drive (1000-2099)

(1000-2099) Anna Lisa Drive (1200-1299)

(1200-1299) Castle Hill Drive (1900-1999)

(1900-1999) McDowell Road (600-699)

(600-699) Belvedere Drive (2600-2999)

(2600-2999) Freemont Street

Customers are advised to boil their water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

They said customers will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted.