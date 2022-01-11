Boil water notice issued for more than 1,000 Smith County neighbors

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the Center Ridge Water Association has issued a boil water notice for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply in Smith County.

There are 1,737 customers affected by the boil water alert. Customers on Highway 35 and County Road 79 are not affected.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Customers will be notified by the system when the test shows that the water is safe to drink. Until then, they should boil their water for one minute before consuming it.