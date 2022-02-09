HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice was issued for the Mt. Olive Water Association in Hinds County on Tuesday, February 8.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MDSH), the notice affects 150 customers north of Walton Circle.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.