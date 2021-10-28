Boil water notice issued for Pattison Water Association in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pattison Water Association has issued a boil water alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Claiborne County. The notice affects 2,915 customers.

Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Public health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.