RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV) – Health officials announced customers, who receive their water from the City of Raleigh, have been placed under a boil water notice.

The water system issued the notice for 1,462 customers on Wednesday, August 10. According to officials, there was a system-wide pressure loss due to turning the water off for two hours to make a tap for the new water well.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. They recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.