RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for all of Old Pearl due to a system-wide pressure loss.
Officials with the South West Rankin Water Association said the notice is for the following areas:
- Old Pearl Road
- McDonald Road
- Lewis Road
- Evans Road
- Bass Road
- Bennet Drive
- Gatesville Road
- Timber Farms Road
- Dorman Drive
- Joe Dear Road
- H. Dear Road
- B. Lewis Road
- Wash Welch Road
- Billy Joe Buckley Road
- Hopewell Road
- Old River Road
- Jim Harris Road
- Crisco Road after McDonald Road and all other adjoining roads
Officials said the boil water notice will expire Monday, September 11.