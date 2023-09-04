RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for all of Old Pearl due to a system-wide pressure loss.

Officials with the South West Rankin Water Association said the notice is for the following areas:

  • Old Pearl Road
  • McDonald Road
  • Lewis Road
  • Evans Road
  • Bass Road
  • Bennet Drive
  • Gatesville Road
  • Timber Farms Road
  • Dorman Drive
  • Joe Dear Road
  • H. Dear Road
  • B. Lewis Road
  • Wash Welch Road
  • Billy Joe Buckley Road
  • Hopewell Road
  • Old River Road
  • Jim Harris Road
  • Crisco Road after McDonald Road and all other adjoining roads

Officials said the boil water notice will expire Monday, September 11.