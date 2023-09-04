RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for all of Old Pearl due to a system-wide pressure loss.

Officials with the South West Rankin Water Association said the notice is for the following areas:

Old Pearl Road

McDonald Road

Lewis Road

Evans Road

Bass Road

Bennet Drive

Gatesville Road

Timber Farms Road

Dorman Drive

Joe Dear Road

H. Dear Road

B. Lewis Road

Wash Welch Road

Billy Joe Buckley Road

Hopewell Road

Old River Road

Jim Harris Road

Crisco Road after McDonald Road and all other adjoining roads

Officials said the boil water notice will expire Monday, September 11.