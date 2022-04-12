SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, April 12, a boil water notice was issued for the Steele and Ringgold communities in Scott County.

The notice is only for customers on the SRG Water, which would be the northwest section of the company’s service area.

The boil water alert will be in place until further notice. Customers are encouraged to boil water for one minute before cooking, baking, making ice cubes, taking medications, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.