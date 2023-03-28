SILVER CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for the Town of Silver City after the area was hit by a tornado on Friday, March 24.

Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects 337 customers who are served by the Town of Silver City in Humphreys County.

Water system officials notified MSDH that the chemical treatment stations at both well sites were destroyed during the storm.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified of the test results.