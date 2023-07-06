JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for part of Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson after the area saw two water main breaks in two days.

The advisory affects 25 connections at 300-999 W. Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets washing dishes and all other consumption.

Customers will be notified when the advisory has been lifted. For more information, customers may call 601-500-5200.