Boil water notice issued in Jackson affecting 75 connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Utilities Division has issued a boil water notice for 75 connections in the city.

The following areas are under notice:

US 80, 39209 (North side of US-80 only, 5500-5799)

Shaw Road (5600-5699)

Kennedy Road

Samantha Drive

Paco Way

Zepher Road

Water employees said the notice is due to a loss of pressure. They encourage neighbors to boil water for one minute before cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

Neighbors will be notified immediately when the notice is lifted. For more information, call (601)-960-2723.