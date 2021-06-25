Boil water notice lifted for Jackson Maddox Well Water System

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the City of Jackson, the precautionary boil water notice that was issued for Siwell Road and TV Road wells on the Jackson Maddox Well Water System has been lifted.

The boil water notice impacted neighbors in the following areas:

[2200-2299] TV Road; 39209

[100-2699] Maddox Road; 39209

[2200-4599] Raymond Road; 39212

[5700-6399] MS-18; 39212

[3700-7399] S. Siwell Road; 39212

[5800-6699] Terry Road; 39272

[9700-12799] Springridge Road; 39170

[1000-3299] Gary Road; 39272

Any neighbors experiencing disruptions in their water service are advised to notify 311. For more information about the lifted boil water notice, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601-960-1777 / 601-960-1875 after 4 PM.

Jackson Public Works Department said Siwell Road Well has been fully repaired and is back online, while TV Road repairs will resume on Monday, June 28.