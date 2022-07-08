JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for connections served by the City of Jackson’s Maddox Road Well Water System.

All well water connections, including the City of Byram and some areas of Hinds County, were affected by the notice.

The boil water notice for the city’s surface water connections is still in effect.

For more information, neighbors can contact 601-960-2723 during business hours. After 4:00 p.m., neighbors can call 601-960-1777 or 601-960-1875.