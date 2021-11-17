Boil water notice remains in effect for Jackson’s surface water connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson said there has been progress in stabilizing the city’s water system. However, all surface water connections are still under a boil water notice as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said water pressure has increased in the last couple of days, and it was between 78 to 80 psia as of Wednesday morning. Crews are working to get the pressure to around 85 to 90 psi to improve pressure in South and West Jackson.

A worker discovered the issue at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Saturday, November 13. They believe a bad batch of chemicals forced them to shutdown the conventional side of the plant and empty the basis.

They hope to begin water sampling on Wednesday.