Bolton-Brownsville Road closed to replace bridge

Road to reopen in 60 working days

Posted: Mar 06, 2019 01:41 PM CST

Updated: Mar 06, 2019 01:41 PM CST

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Bolton-Brownsville Road, approximately 2/10 of a mile from Williams Lake Road, is closed to replace the bridge. 

It will reopen open in approximately 60 working days.

Detour Signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.

If you have any questions call J.D. White at 601-857-8732.
 

