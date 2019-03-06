Bolton-Brownsville Road closed to replace bridge
Road to reopen in 60 working days
BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Bolton-Brownsville Road, approximately 2/10 of a mile from Williams Lake Road, is closed to replace the bridge.
It will reopen open in approximately 60 working days.
Detour Signs will be in place to direct traffic to an alternate route.
If you have any questions call J.D. White at 601-857-8732.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
